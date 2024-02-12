The Golden State Warriors visit the Utah Jazz as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Golden State Warriors are on the road to take on the Utah Jazz Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Warriors are 25-25 this season, and they have won their last four games. On the season, Steph Curry has scored 28.1 points per game to lead the team. He is the most important player on Golden State this season. Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, and Andrew Wiggins are averaging double-digit points, as well. As a team, the Warriors score just under 120 points per game, and they shoot 37.7 percent from three. The Warriors are a healthy team leading into this game, and that is a big reason for their four-game win streak.

The Jazz are 26-27 this season, and they have lost four of their last six games. Lauri Markannen leads the team with 23.7 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, and he keeps himself out of foul trouble. Five other players on the Jazz are averaging over 10.0 points per game. As a team, the Jazz score 117.8 points per game, and they shoot 47.1 percent from the field. Utah should have a healthy lineup heading into this game.

This will be the first matchup between both teams this season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Jazz Odds

Golden State Warriors: -1 (-112)

Moneyline: -118

Utah Jazz: +1 (-108)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 241 (-110)

Under: 241 (-110)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Jazz

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, KJZZ-Channel 19

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Warriors are the sixth-highest scoring team in the NBA, despite their struggles. They have scored 119.0 points per game, which makes it very easy to win games. With Steph Curry playing well, the Warriors are very hard to beat. When the Steph Curry scores 25+ points in a game, the Warriors are 20-13. Golden State needs him to have a good game if they want to win this game.

The good news is the Warriors should have a good game offensively. The Jazz allow the seventh-most points per game this season. When they allow 120+ points in a game, the Jazz are 4-20. When the Warriors score 120+ points this season, they are 16-8. There is a good chance the Warriors put up this point total, and that should lead to a win.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jazz, as mentioned, do not play good defense, but they should be able to score in this game. The Jazz are scoring 117.8 points per game this season. A big component of that is Lauri Markannen. He is playing very well, and he should be able to have a good game against the Warriors. The Jazz are 12-6 when Markannen scores 25+ points this season. If the Jazz can rally around Markannen, they will win this game.

Final Warriors-Jazz Prediction & Pick

I have a feeling this game is going to feature a lot of points. The Jazz and Warriors should both put up points, so I like the over to hit. As for a winner, I am going to take the Warriors to cover the spread. It is going to be a close game, but the Warriors should come out on top.

Final Warriors-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Warriors -1 (-108), Over 241 (-110)