The Golden State Warriors are closer to full-strength after the returns of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins and debut of Andre Iguodala. As the defending champions leave the friendly confines of Chase Center to begin a five-game road trip, though, they’ll still be without multiple key contributors.

Both Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman are listed as out on the official injury report for Friday’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, still slowed by foot injuries that have sidelined them since before the New Year. JaMychal Green is also out while he continues to recover from an infection in his right leg.

The Warriors have been without Kuminga for the last four games. The 20-year-old sprained his right foot in Golden State’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers on December 30th, interrupting his growth into a pivotal role player off the bench. After struggling to see the floor early in the season, Kuminga began cementing himself as a key member of Steve Kerr’s rotation in mid-November, playing the most consistently impactful basketball of his young career in the weeks before going down.

Wiseman has also been out since late December. The third-year big man injured his left foot while playing 3-on-3 before the Blazers game. Initially listed as out with left foot sprain, Wiseman’s official injury designation for Friday’s contest is a sprained left ankle. Though unlikely to be a nightly contributor for Golden State this season, especially come playoff time, he’d nevertheless taken subtle strides on both sides of the ball after being recalled from the G League on December 15th.

Don’t expect Kuminga, Wiseman and Green to be out much longer. While the former’s spot in the lineup is secure, his role could still be affected by Iguodala being a regular part of the rotation when available. The same goes for Green and Wiseman, especially considering the possibility the Warriors make a move to fortify their depth ahead of the February 9th trade deadline.

Golden State and San Antonio tipoff Friday’s game at 4:30 p.m. (PT) from the Alamodome, where the teams are poised to set an NBA record for single-game attendance.