An ongoing debate in basketball circles revolves around the ultimate NBA starting five. Recently, former President Barack Obama added fuel to the fire by unveiling his own all-time lineup during his appearance on Netflix’s docuseries “Starting 5.” The list includes legendary players Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Kevin Durant, Complex reports.

Obama's selection reflects not only his personal preferences but also a deep understanding of the game’s evolution. Starting with the shooting guard position, Obama wasted no time declaring, “I’m from Chicago. So MJ, Michael Jordan, at shooting guard.” It’s no surprise, given Jordan's immense impact on basketball and his storied career with the Chicago Bulls.

Next, Obama highlighted LeBron James' versatility by positioning him as a point forward. “He’d be bringing up the ball and distributing,” Obama explained, recognizing James' unique ability to play multiple roles on the court. Following that, Obama included Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. “I want a little shooting and a little flair,” Obama stated, emphasizing Curry’s status as the greatest shooter of all time. In the modern era of basketball, Curry’s three-point shooting revolutionized the game, making him a vital part of Obama’s lineup.

At center, Obama chose Hakeem Olajuwon, the Hall of Fame player known for his exceptional skills and defensive prowess. “He was such an amazing athlete,” Obama noted, reinforcing Olajuwon’s capability to anchor a team both offensively and defensively. With an average of 21.8 points and 11.1 rebounds throughout his career, Olajuwon's resume speaks volumes.

The final selection for Obama’s all-time starting five, Kevin Durant, generated considerable interest. Obama called Durant “the most efficient effective scorer in the history of basketball.” This recognition of Durant's scoring ability is well-deserved, as he consistently ranks among the top scorers in NBA history. By choosing Durant, Barack Obama demonstrated his appreciation for a player whose skill set fits seamlessly alongside the other greats on his list.

A Blend of Eras

Obama's lineup features a diverse range of players, each representing different eras of the game. This mix not only showcases individual talents but also highlights how the game has evolved over time. While Michael Jordan’s legacy remains untouchable, the inclusion of modern stars like Curry and Durant signals an appreciation for how today’s game continues to grow.

Fans might debate the merits of other potential candidates for the all-time starting five. Names like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O'Neal come to mind, particularly for the center position. Yet, Obama’s selection of Olajuwon reveals a keen understanding of how various skill sets translate across different styles of play.

As the docuseries “Starting 5” gains traction, the basketball community eagerly engages in discussions surrounding Obama’s choices. Whether it’s the playful banter between Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum showcased in the series or the historical significance of Obama’s lineup, one thing is clear: the love for basketball transcends time and continues to spark lively debates among fans and analysts alike.