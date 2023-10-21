Rudy Gay won't be with the Golden State Warriors for the start of the regular season. Neither will fellow veteran Rodney McGruder. Despite being waived at the conclusion of the preseason, though, both players could reportedly make it back to the Warriors once 2023-24 officially gets underway,.

Golden State released Gay and McGruder on Friday night following a loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in the preseason finale, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Gay didn't play in the game, while McGruder matched Stephen Curry and Cory Joseph for the team lead with 20 minutes played.

The Dubs will now enter the regular season with just 13 players on the roster. League rules limit the amount of time a team can have fewer than 14 players on its roster to 28 total days or two consecutive weeks. Golden State will have to sign another player soon, basically, and The Athletic reports both Gay and McGruder are candidates to fill that slot. The team will likely roster 14 players for the season's majority to cut into owner Joe Lacob's massive luxury-tax bill.

Gay joined the Dubs as a training camp invite in late September. He spent last season with the Utah Jazz, playing a career-low 14.6 minutes per game while reinventing himself as a veteran mentor of sorts. The 36-year-old and 2006 draftee would be the eighth-oldest player in the league this season if he re-signs with the Warriors or finds another NBA home.

McGruder, 32, was also brought in by Golden State for training camp late last month. He played for the Detroit Pistons in 2022-23, appearing in 32 games off the bench.

The Warriors open the regular season on Tuesday at Chase Center against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and the revamped Phoenix Suns.