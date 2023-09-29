With Damian Lillard finally being traded, the NBA has been officially thrust into reactionary mode. The ensuing dominoes will now fall and can cause other championship contenders like the Golden State Warriors to make a big move themselves. For now, though, they are just trying to fill out their roster for the start of training camp next week.

Golden State is signing former Boston College star and lottery pick Jerome Robinson to a two-way contract, per the team's public relations account. He has spent the last two seasons with the organization's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors (averaged 16.6 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 assists).

Robinson was selected No. 13 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2018 NBA Draft but never found his groove. His shooting efficiency plummeted even further when he joined the Washington Wizards a couple years later (36 percent from the field in 38 total games). The 26-year-old appeared to be on his way out of The Association but is clawing his way back for possibly one last opportunity.

Jerome Robinson will have to come through big at training camp, which begins on Monday, Oct. 2, in order to earn a spot on the Warriors' opening day roster. He rose to national relevance while playing for unheralded BC and re-emerged in the G League, so this guard has experience beating the odds.

If nothing else, it is always a good idea for Golden State to add more backcourt depth behind superstar Steph Curry. The game's greatest shooter of all-time is surely still capable of lighting up opponents from beyond the 3-point line, but preserving his health is of the utmost importance.

The Warriors' main concern is always the big picture, better known as the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Maybe, somehow, this new signing can push his way into that grand vision.