With the dust starting to settle in the aftermath of the Portland Trail Blazers and the Milwaukee Bucks' blockbuster Damian Lillard trade, it'll be interesting to see which team manages to pry away Jrue Holiday from the Blazers' grasp. There have been many teams floated around as a possibility; for one, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers (of course), appear to be popular hypothetical destinations for the two-way guard. But as the Bucks showed, blockbuster deals can come from teams people least expect. And to that end, perhaps the Golden State Warriors find their way into such conversations.

At least one NBA insider thinks that the Warriors, against all odds, could wiggle their way into trade talks for the newest Blazers guard. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, if the Warriors can manage to convince the Blazers to agree to a trade for Holiday with Chris Paul as the centerpiece, they shouldn't think twice about pulling the trigger.

“The Golden State Warriors, who have interesting young players on their roster, plus a few far-out draft picks and swaps when Stephen Curry might be retired, could join the race [for Jrue Holiday], provided they'd be willing to re-trade Chris Paul,” Windhorst said, per NBA Central on Twitter (X).

There is no functional hypothetical trade proposal from the Warriors' end for Jrue Holiday that doesn't involve Chris Paul, given the 38-year old veteran's $30 million-plus salary. However, it seems like this idea is one of the most far-fetched out there, from both the Warriors' and Blazers' perspectives.

The Blazers' point of view is easier to dissect; they took on Holiday from the Bucks with the intention of trading him away for a boatload of assets to further expand the trade return they got from Damian Lillard. The Warriors don't exactly have the most-enticing assets among potential trade partners, and receiving Paul as the centerpiece of such a trade won't be appealing to the Blazers' trade sensibilities.

Meanwhile, the Warriors may not be that willing anyway to give away Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody, along with their remaining draft assets, in the first place. Moreover, the Warriors have made it a point this offseason to integrate Chris Paul into their veteran roster, so they won't necessarily be foaming at the mouth at the possibility of trading him away without even giving him a regular season run out with the team. However, crazier things have happened in the NBA.