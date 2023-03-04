Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is not only considered one of the humblest superstars in the NBA but in professional sports as a whole. Though demonstrative and confident on the court, he chooses his words carefully when talking to the media, never quite displaying the brash confidence and ego that’s typically seen from a player of his caliber.

However, that’s just who Curry is on the front-facing end, as Warriors veteran forward Andre Iguodala admits that the two-time MVP’s competitive nature makes him want the attention he receives.

Iguodala, making these comments in a sit-down with sports media personality Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, says that teammate Draymond Green noticed that “Steph likes that. Don’t get it twisted. Steph likes that attention. But it’s a competitor’s attention.”

Like ‘Oh, you think it’s a game huh. Oh, you think its sweet.'”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He’s got that ego in him where he wants y’all to know like, ‘I’m really one of them dudes.'”

Though Iguodala could have been speaking specifically about Curry’s last championship run with the Warriors in light of Sharpe’s question about how Curry reacted to winning a championship with two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant behind the scenes, it seems like Iguodala was speaking in general terms about Curry’s mindset.

If so, it’s definitely interesting to look at how Curry truly views his own moments when he accomplishes a spectacular feat.

One has to wonder what thoughts run through his mind when he turns around and sprints back up the court before his 3-point shot even goes in.