Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala became the oldest player to ever appear for the Warriors in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a tweet from the Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds.

Former NBA forward Avery Johnson was 39 years and eight days old when he played for just over 27.5 minutes in a 111-106 win over the Boston Celtics in Boston. Andre Iguodala is 39 years and 36 days old, wrote Reynolds.

Johnson scored 16 points, dished seven assists and grabbed three steals in the Celtics’ win, making five of his ten shot attempts and six of his nine free throws. He would not suit up for the rest of the 2003-04 NBA regular season.

Andre Iguodala, a one-time All-Star and All-Defensive First-Team selection, has played with the Golden State Warriors for eight seasons. He logged six between the 2013-14 and 2018-19 seasons and two more between 2021-23. He won four NBA championships with the Warriors, most recently hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy after the Warriors defeated the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Iguodala made his season debut for the Warriors at 38 years and 344 days old in a 14-point loss to the Orlando Magic on Jan. 7, according to Basketball Reference. He logged nearly 12 minutes in the early-January matchup, grabbing two rebounds and dishing one assist after entering in the first quarter.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made clear that Andre Iguodala will have a regular role for the Warriors as long as he’s suited up.

“He came out of the game fine,” Kerr said of Iguodala. “He practiced fully today, scrimmaged, so he’s doing well.

“It’s hard to predict minutes, but he’ll definitely be part of the rotation, and we’ll just take it game to game.”

The Warriors will tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 5 p.m. PST on Tuesday in the Paycom Center. The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Bay Area.