On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors host the Houston Rockets in what will be a preview of next week's NBA Cup Knockout Round matchup between the two teams. Andrew Wiggins is on the Golden State injury report, currently listed as probably for the matchup with a right ankle impingement. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have already been ruled out for the contest. Here's everything we know about Wiggins' playing status vs the Rockets.

Andrew Wiggins playing status vs Rockets

Given that he is listed as questionable, there is still considerable doubt as to whether or not Andrew Wiggins will be able to suit up on Thursday evening. Wiggins has mostly been able to stay healthy this year and has produced some of the most efficient numbers of his career as a result, as the former number one overall pick is currently averaging 17.2 points on north of 41 percent shooting from beyond the arc so far this year.

As previously noted, the Warriors will already be without Stephen Curry (bilateral knee injury management) and Draymond Green (left calf tightness) for the game against Houston, which will mark the second straight game Green has missed. Curry, meanwhile, played in Golden State's last game vs the Denver Nuggets but had previously missed a recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On the whole, the Warriors have been brought back down to Earth after their blistering start to the season, now having lost five straight games dating back to a collapse against the San Antonio Spurs on November 23.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have enjoyed a strong start to the 2024-25 NBA season, fielding one of the league's best defenses under head coach Ime Udoka.

In any case, the Rockets and Warriors are slated to tip things off at 10:00 PM ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco.