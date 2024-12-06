The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 99-93 on Thursday. Andrew Wiggins, who has been battling an injury concern, was available and ultimately scored 23 points while recording two assists, two steals and one block. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on the situation, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins probably wouldn’t have played tonight if Curry/Draymond weren’t out. He’s dealing with a painful ankle issue. Wiggins said he did it in the Thunder game and is pushing through it,” Slater wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Although Wiggins is dealing with an ankle injury, the Warriors forward said it is “going in the right direction,” via Slater.

Andrew Wiggins playing well in 2024-25 season with Warriors

Wiggins, 29, has played well in the 2024-25 season across 19 games. He is averaging 17.5 points per outing on 46.3 percent field goal and 43 percent three-point shooting. Wiggins is also recording 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

Kerr has enjoyed watching Wiggins' resurgence.

“This is the guy who helped us win a championship two years ago,” Kerr said previously of Wiggins, via Willard & Dibs and 95.7 The Game. “It’s been wonderful to see him in a really good place, mentally and physically playing at a high level, and enjoying himself. This is the Wiggs we all know and love.”

The Warriors now hold a 13-8 record. Golden State has endured some struggles in recent action following a hot start to the year, however, Thursday's victory was important. Injuries continue to impact the team but Andrew Wiggins is hoping to stay on the floor despite his ankle concern.

The Warriors will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 PM EST as Golden State looks to defeat a Minnesota team that reached the Western Conference Finals a season ago.