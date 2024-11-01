Stephen Curry will join De'Anthony Melton on the sidelines for a third-straight game as the Golden State Warriors take on the Houston Rockets. Before their first matchup of a tough five-game road trip that begins on Saturday, though, at least the Dubs got some encouraging news regarding Andrew Wiggins.

The veteran swingman is listed as probable to play against the Rockets on Golden State's official injury report as he recovers from a low back strain.

Like Curry (left ankle peroneal strain) and Melton (right facet inflammation of back), Wiggins missed the Warriors' back-to-back home wins over the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans.

It's no surprise that he seems set to return to the lineup before his teammates. Wiggins was initially listed as questionable to play in both games against New Orleans with Steve Kerr stressing to reporters that his back strain was of the minor variety.

What does Andrew Wiggins' likely return mean for shorthanded Warriors?

Wiggins figures to be back in the starting lineup at Toyota Center if he's indeed cleared to play.

The 29-year-old lived up to widespread promise preached by Golden State's players and coaches throughout the summer and into the preseason across the first three games of 2024-25, looking a lot like the two-way impact player who proved so pivotal on the Warriors' underdog run to winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2022.

Though the Dubs fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in his most recent outing, Wiggins ably picked up the offensive slack left by Curry's twisted ankle in the fourth quarter, nearly leading them to a comeback victory with the type of alpha-dog shot-making that harkened back to his early days with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The three-level scoring chops he's always had at his best and put to game-changing use versus the Clippers loom especially large facing a team like Houston, too.

The Rockets are loaded with quality wing defenders and routinely switch across four positions, sometimes even letting franchise center Alperen Sengun check guards and wings on the perimeter.

Golden State's motion-heavy, off-ball screening offensive attack can sometimes get bogged down against switching defenses that flatten the floor and prioritize keeping the ball in front, especially absent the singular threat Curry provides from all over the floor.

The Warriors certainly won't bog down into relying solely on isolation basketball in Houston. But they'll undoubtedly be goaded into some one-on-one play by Ime Udoka's team, and no one on Golden State's exceptionally deep, odd-ball roster has the blend of physical tools and variable scoring skill to fare better under that duress than Wiggins.

Expect him to start alongside Brandin Podziemski, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis on Saturday, with Kerr deciding between Lindy Waters III, Moses Moody, and Buddy Hield for the Dubs' fifth spot on the floor for tipoff.

Still patiently waiting for Curry's return, the Warriors may need Wiggins to pick up right where he left off against Los Angeles to begin their road trip with a win over a young, energetic team that sports one of basketball's toughest defenses.

Golden State and Houston are set to face off at 5:00 p.m. (PT) from Toyota Center.