After Andrew Wiggins was ruled out from the first Golden State Warriors' preseason game with a sickness, he made some significant progress. Kendra Andrews of ESPN tweeted that “Wiggins participated in practice today after missing all of camp in Hawaii. He did not take part in the live-action portion of the day, and he will not play on Wednesday.”

Although we won't play on Wednesday, the progress is promising for a thin Warriors team. Even though they signed players like Buddy Hield and De'Anthony Melton, Wiggins is one of the few on the team with championship experience.

He was essential during the 2022 NBA Finals run and cemented himself as a legitimate two-way option. Wiggins' mix of rebounding, athleticism, and improved three-point shooting made him an X-factor throughout that Finals series.

As the preseason started for the Warriors on Saturday, they squeaked by the Los Angeles Clippers, 91-90. Despite it being a preseason game, it was a solid showing as to why the Warriors need Wiggins on the roster.

Would an Andrew Wiggins return make significant difference for Warriors?

The Warriors have very big shoes to fill in the absence of Klay Thompson. As Thompson headed for the Dallas Mavericks, head coach Steve Kerr expects big things from Wiggins this upcoming season.

Luckily for Kerr and the Warriors, they know what Wiggins is capable of. While he was a two-way player taking on the tough defensive assignments, he has a chance to show his offensive prowess once again.

Wiggins' athleticism is unmatched, and with a green light, it can benefit everyone. It's not certain if Wiggins will play the entirety of the preseason. However, Andrews said that “Wiggins is still on track to be ready by the start of the regular season. Kerr said Wiggins came back from summer in great shape and doesn’t expect this to set him back too much.”

Following a strange 2023-24 season, Wiggins is hoping for a bounce-back season for himself and the Warriors. As mentioned earlier, having an increased opportunity will do wonders. He can be an excellent cutter, floor spacer, and someone who doesn't need the ball in their hands 100% of the time to be effective.

Also, Kerr can get creative with Wiggins as well. Playing him at the power forward spot and going small can exploit less agile teams. He's also a lob threat around the basket. That mix can make Wiggins a Swiss Army knife for a Golden State that will need everything they can get.