Andrew Wiggins made his first appearance for the Golden State Warriors after missing nearly two months of action due to personal reasons. The former All-Star recently returned to the team, and he made sure to show his support to the squad on Tuesday when the defending champs battled the Oklahoma City Thunder in an important matchup. Unsurprisingly, Warriors fans in attendance were more than happy to see Wiggins back with the team, and they made sure to let their feelings known.

Wiggins could not help but give off a beaming smile as he made his way to the bench. The home crowd gave him a massive standing ovation, and it is clear that Wiggins appreciated the gesture:

Warriors fans gave Andrew Wiggins a HUGE standing ovation during this timeout 👏🥺pic.twitter.com/8wTSdGdsx0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 5, 2023

It’s great to see Wiggins with a big smile on his face amid the troublesome period he has been going through. Apparently, his father has been dealing with a medical condition, and Wiggins has, understandably, decided to be with his family during these trying times. There isn’t much information about his father’s condition, but at least we now know that his personal leave has nothing to do with the nasty cheating rumors involving his girlfriend.

The Warriors have yet to confirm when Wiggins will be able to return to the court, but it’s clear that Dubs fans want him back as soon as possible. The 28-year-old will need to get his conditioning back as well before he’s able to take the floor, but given their current situation, you can be sure that the Warriors will bring Andrew Wiggins back as soon as they can.