Former Warriors general manager Bob Myers weighs in on the Draymond Green suspension and Rudy Gobert altercation.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was involved in another controversy when he put Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. While Green initially was defending teammate Klay Thompson, he took it too far and will now face a five-game suspension, the fifth suspension in his career.

Green last faced a suspension during the 2023 playoffs when he stepped on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Following the news of the suspension, former Warriors general manager Bob Myers weighed in on how he would approach the situation.

“If that’s me, I’m saying, ‘That’s it, you’ve made your mistake in Game 10, so now you can't make any more,” Myers said of Green. “What I would do is keep trying and just say, ‘Look, I know who you are, and I think you’re better than these things that happen; that’s not you.' … I always try to approach it from, ‘I'm not going to abandon you now. I'm not going to dump out of it now,'” via The Athletic's Tim Kawakami.

“This is where you lean on your relationships. This is where Steve having coached Draymond for as long as he has (is valuable), and Steph and Klay having played with him (for so long), where they just say, ‘This is not who we are. That’s not who you are. Let’s be a proud brand. Let's represent the team in a way that it deserves.'”

The Dubs will now be without Draymond Green for upcoming games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs. Golden State is now just 6-7 and on a five-game losing streak that started when they narrowly lost to the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors will have to turn things around without Green and an injured Steph Curry.