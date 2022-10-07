Bobby Portis’ take on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight after his suspension for punching teammate

The Golden State Warriors have already announced that they are not planning to suspend Draymond Green for punching his teammate, Jordan Poole, at practice. Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis apparently took exception to that. He posted to Twitter, pointing to the supposed hypocrisy of the situation.

I got 8 games for simply defending myself Bobby. I think it’s a lot different. IMO https://t.co/ykEDMbj5Vo pic.twitter.com/47OU0Y6lLC — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) October 7, 2022

“I got 8 games for simply defending myself Bobby. I think it’s a lot different. IMO,” Portis tweeted.

During the 2017 NBA season, Portis was suspended eight games by the Bucks for punching Nikola Mirotic in the face. But as ESPN NBA Insider pointed out, Mirotic charged at Portis twice before the Bucks big man threw a punch and knocked Mirotic out.

Yet, it sounds as though Green will not be disciplined by the Warriors. At least not in any major way. The story of the Green incident broke late Thursday. It sent NBA twitter into a frenzy. But on Friday morning, things were exacerbated when video of the punch was leaked.

There are rumors circulating that the beef has to do with Green and Poole’s contract situation. Poole is likely going to receive an extension prior his final year under contract this season. Meanwhile, Draymond Green, who is also entering the final year of his deal, might have to play it out and try to earn a new contract.

However, the Warriors have denied that contracts had any part in the fight. Green and Poole will need to find a way to co-exist as the Warriors attempt to defend their title. Both players performed important roles in the team’s success and will need to do so again this season.