Warriors GM Bob Myers breaks silence on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight, punishment

Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations addressed the media on Thursday, confirming reports that Draymond Green “struck” Jordan Poole during a practice altercation 24 hours earlier.

Initial reporting on the incident indicated the Warriors were considering a suspension of Green. Myers clarified any discipline against him will be handled internally, also noting that he doesn’t expect Green to miss any games going forward.

According to Myers, Green apologized to his teammates and coaches Thursday morning before returning home from the team facility, sitting out the day’s practice session. Poole, it bears mentioning, was a full practice participant. Steve Kerr later said that Green would also miss Friday’s activities, re-joining the team on Saturday before its preseason home opener.

Myers refuted reports that the fracas between Green and Poole had anything to do with the latter’s “changing behavior” as the October 17th deadline for his potential contract extension draws closer. Along those same lines, the Warriors top decision-maker noted that the incident won’t affect the state of contract negotiations with either Poole or Green, also eligible for an extension.

Myers alluded to similar internal turmoil taking place during the Warriors’ dynasty, insisting those instances and the team’s many revered veterans would help them work through any tension resulting from the altercation.

Myers spoke with Green directly following the incident, and believes he’s already on the path toward making the necessary amends.

“I just said you’re better than this. Don’t do this. Don’t do this to yourself. Don’t put yourself in this position,” Myers said he told Green. “Still love the person, but don’t love what he did. Still love the guy. He is a good person. He is. I’ve seen a lot of the [good] things he does. Yesterday wasn’t one of them. He’s going to make amends, and he started with it this morning.

Echoing comments Kerr made upon Golden State’s return from Japan, Myers maintained the “vibe” around this team is the best he’s seen during his decade-plus tenure in the Bay. Only time will tell if that remains the case in the long-term wake of Green’s malfeasance.