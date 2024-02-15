Brandin Podziemski displayed wisdom beyond his age with his assessment of the Warriors in their loss vs. the Clippers.

The Golden State Warriors have been on an upward trend as of late, and it looked like their good fortune was going to continue as they had the Los Angeles Clippers eating from the palm of their hands. However, the Clippers have been on a roll for a few months now, and they know what it takes to win, so it was a near certainty that they were going to fight until the end. That's exactly what they did as they came from behind to take a 130-125 victory over the Warriors.

At the 8:41 mark, the Warriors led by 12, 106-94. But that was when Brandin Podziemski believes that they let their feet off the gas pedal. Speaking to reporters after their loss to the Clippers, Podziemski admitted what doomed the Dubs as they choked away a very winnable game.

“When the score was 106-96, it kind of felt like we stopped playing and kind of felt sorry for ourselves,” Podziemski said, per NBC Sports Warriors.

It's not always easy to remain composed in the face of adversity. Late in the game, the Clippers had nothing to lose, so they were in full-on hunter mode. And when the Clippers' shots began to fall, it became an uphill climb for the Warriors to try and keep in step, which they failed to do in the end.

“They made some tough shots and we kind of gave up a little bit. Then they started making easy ones. From that point on in the game, I think, definitely, [was] pivotal. We tried to get back on offense, but against high level teams, you got to find a way to get stops on defense,” the Warriors rookie added.

Nonetheless, Brandin Podziemski gave a good account of himself despite the Warriors loss. Podziemski was one of the Warriors' best players on the night, with the 20-year old rookie guard putting up 25 points on 9-12 shooting (5-5 from deep) to give Stephen Curry some help on offense amid another off night from Klay Thompson.

Podziemski continues to get better for the Warriors, as he's looking like a long-term piece for the franchise with every passing game.