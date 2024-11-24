The Golden State Warriors are entirely focused on Stephen Curry's championship pursuit. However, the front office decided on a committee approach to replacing Klay Thompson. Curry could not be the only shooter on the court while Draymond Green roamed the restricted area. Steve Kerr has warmed up to Buddy Hield lately, and that trust led to the sharpshooter hitting a new career milestone versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Hield hit his first three shots against the Spurs to pass Joe Johnson for 19th on the NBA's all-time three-pointers record chart. Hield's 1,979 beyond-the-arc buckets-and-counting, are an impressive achievement for the journeyman drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans. Dirk Nowitzki (1,982) and Jason Kidd (1988) are next up in the standings.

However, catching Curry, who has made 3,797 three-pointers and is first all-time, will be near impossible. Hield can dream of jumping into the top 15 though. He is less than 60 made three-pointers behind Eric Gordon for 16th all-time and should catch Paul Pierce (2,143) before the 2025 NBA Playoffs begin.

Hield's first 15 games with the Warriors can be considered nothing if not a resounding success. It goes beyond the 53 made three-pointers (3.5 per game) but that floor spacing is a big reason why the Warriors brought him in next to Curry. The 31-year-old is averaging 16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 44.2% from three-point range.

At this rate, Jamal Crawford and Kyle Lowry could drop below Hield's career output before the NBA Finals begin. The Warriors (12-3) have the best record in the Western Conference as it is. Having Hield hit threes at a historic rate has been a key to keeping the offense going.

Hield is on track to make another 200-210 three-pointers this season, not including the playoffs. Jason Terry (2,282) is 10th all-time in NBA treys. The Warriors will not get to celebrate that huge milestone this season, but it sure looks like the Oklahoma alum will get his name in the upper echelon of the record books eventually.