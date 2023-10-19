The Golden State Warriors are laser-focused on returning to the peak of the sport in 2023-24 as they aim to win another NBA title following their disappointing second-round exit last season. But, there's now a mid-season tournament, which is a chance for the Dubs to win some hardware and some money.

And as revealed by Warriors president Brandon Schneider, Draymond Green, and Chris Paul are essentially guaranteeing the squad will be lifting the trophy in December in Las Vegas.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I said to [Warriors general manager] Mike Dunleavy about a month ago, I said, ‘Hey Mike, what do you think about this in-season tournament?' He said, ‘Well, Draymond Green and Chris Paul told me we're going to win it.' I said, ‘OK, that's all I needed to know.' ”

You have to love the confidence from Draymond and CP3. Golden State is in Group C with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs.

The tournament begins on Friday, November 3rd. Qualifying games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays that month. The Warriors will face the Thunder, Timberwolves, Spurs, and Kings, in that order.

Winning the in-season tournament would surely prove to the rest of the Association that the Dubs are the real deal once again. It's going to be very interesting to see how Paul fits in with this Stephen Curry-led core because Golden State has never had a playmaker like him on their roster before.

It could be scary hours in the Bay Area.