It still feels weird to see Chris Paul on the Golden State Warriors heading into the 2023-24 season. One of this offseason's biggest trades involved the future Hall of Fame point guard, as the Warriors acquired him from the Washington Wizards at the expense of Jordan Poole and other future assets.

The Warriors, who have won four titles since 2015, are looking to capitalize on the careers of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, which is why this trade even happened. Obviously, Golden State would like to build for the future and have a plan in place for when these three stars are ready to call it quits on their respective careers, but contending for and possibly winning championships is the only thing this organization cares about right now.

Paul's arrival immediate creates more balance and stability in the backcourt next to Steph, something this team was lacking during the 2022-23 season. Everything is still so surreal for the Warriors and Paul recently talked with ESPN's Jonathan Givony about his offseason transition to the Bay Area, claiming that he can't wait to get to work with his new All-Star teammates.

“I'm excited about Steph, Draymond, Klay, all the different guys, Wigs [Andrew Wiggins],” Paul told Givony at his CP3 Elite Guard camp. “I'm excited for us to get together and see what it looks like. It's just crazy how life works. But when it comes to basketball, I'm probably closest to my happiest. I'm obviously happiest when I'm with my family, but basketball is my safe haven; it's been that way for a long time.”

Not only is Paul excited to play alongside the Warriors' core, but fans of the team are also excited for what the future holds. With others such as Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II still on the roster, Golden State remains a championship contender in the Western Conference and Paul's playoff experiences puts them in an even more favorable spot.

Despite questions still remaining about his role and if he will be in the starting lineup, Paul does not appear to be too concerned with how things will play out. He is ready to embrace whatever role the team needs of him and as long as they are winning, nothing else really matters.

“At this point in the summer, I can't even start to even digest that [playing for the Warriors] even a little bit until we all get together. I won't know [my role] until we get to camp,” Paul went on to say. “In all honesty, probably the same thing it's always been, to hoop, leadership. With all these years of playing, the game doesn't change so much. I'm excited to sort of figure that out.”

Earlier this month, head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Paul's role and he did not give any insight into this matter either, simply stating that everything will be figured out in training camp. It seems to be a familiar trend with everyone a part of the Warriors organization that things will be “figured out” during training camp at the end of September.

The Warriors are scheduled to open up the 2023-24 NBA season on Tuesday, October 24 at home against the Phoenix Suns, Paul's former team.