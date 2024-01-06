The Warriors fans had a mixed bag of emotions after the report of Chris Paul needing surgery for a hard injury broke.

The Golden State Warriors were able to erase the stench of last night's choke job against the Denver Nuggets by taking care of business against the Detroit Pistons, 113-109, thanks to Stephen Curry's late-game shot-making. However, the Warriors' misfortune continues, as their misery continues to pile on. Even their victory against the Pistons will be sullied by the fact that they lost Chris Paul to a fractured hand that will require surgery.

Now, Paul is no spring chicken; at 38 years of age, the Warriors knew that the veteran point guard would miss time here and there with minor knocks. However, this is no minor injury. The average timeline for recovery from a fractured hand is around eight weeks, which would keep Paul out until, at the earliest, the start of March.

Warriors fans were still being optimistic that they could make a run up the standings once Draymond Green returns. But with one of their most crucial pieces in Chris Paul out for the foreseeable future, the Dubs faithful is in a collective state of dejection.

“Damn cp3 really injured. That’s the season. Gone,” one fan wrote. Wrote another, “Few things bring me down like reading that my current favorite player @CP3 needs surgery :'( Get well soon Point God.”

How I feel right now pic.twitter.com/rQYHl6xhRS — Trade or Buyout CP3 (@PointGodCP) January 6, 2024

Chris Paul's absence would strip the Warriors of another ballhandler and shot-creator; nonetheless, a small section of the fanbase thinks Paul's injury is a blessing in disguise.

“Sad injury for CP3, wish for a quick recovery. For Warriors this could also be a blessing in disguise for no more three guards line up below 6’3,” wrote one fan.

Some fans, however, were more concerned about the Warriors' ability to use Chris Paul as a trade asset, perhaps in a deal for All-Star forward Pascal Siakam. Others think that the Warriors failed to pull the trigger on time, while others think that the Toronto Raptors would take on Paul's deal nonetheless, as it is not guaranteed for next season.

“Raptors ain’t giving up pascal for a hurt cp3,” expressed a Twitter (X) user. Another subsection of the fanbase had a different opinion: “He’s still going to the raptors.”

Whatever the case may be, this development is not a positive one for the Warriors as they try to weather the storm of what has been a season full of adversity.