Chris Paul has surprisingly been added to the Golden State Warriors injury report for Friday's game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder

Chris Paul has been added to the Golden State Warriors injury report. Paul is dealing with a general illness, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The Warriors head into the game with a 10-11 record. It has been a disappointing campaign up to this point for Golden State. That said, they feature enough talent on the roster to turn things around.

Having Paul available Friday would improve the Warriors' chances of earning a victory, though. So is Chris Paul playing tonight vs. the Thunder?

Chris Paul's injury status vs. Thunder

Paul is currently listed as questionable, Slater reports. His addition to the injury report was surprising. His status for Friday's game will depend on the severity of his “general illness.”

CP3 has missed some time during the 2023-24 season. Overall, the 38-year-old future Hall-of-Famer has played in 19 games. Paul is averaging 8.6 points per game on 39.5 percent field goal and 31.8 percent three-point shooting.

Paul is also averaging 7.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. Although his numbers aren't exactly jaw-dropping, Paul is still finding ways to help the Warriors while on the court.

Nevertheless, Golden State's season has been mediocre at best. This is an organization that expects to consistently compete for championships. Yet, in 2023-24, they appear to be a fringe contender.

The Warriors can get back on track though, as aforementioned. The question is whether or not struggling stars such as Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins can begin to perform well once again.

When it comes to the question of if Chris Paul is playing tonight vs. the Thunder, however, the answer is currently uncertain.