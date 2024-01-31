Golden State looks to hopefully see the two players return soon.

The Golden State Warriors are hoping that reinforcements are arriving soon, as Chris Paul and Moses Moody have both cleared hurdles during their recovery, according to the team.

Paul has missed the Warriors' last eight games after suffering a second metacarpal fracture of his left hand on Jan. 5 against the Detroit Pistons. Paul subsequently underwent surgery on Jan. 8. The reevaluation reportedly showed that Paul is making good progress, and he has been cleared to begin light on-court workouts with a splint on his left hand.

The Warriors point guard will be reevaluated in two weeks.

The 19-year veteran has suited up in 32 games, including 11 starts, for the Warriors this season. He had been averaging a career-low 8.9 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 36.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Warriors guard Moses Moody suffered a grade 1 strain to his left calf on Jan. 10 against the New Orleans Pelicans and has missed Golden State's last six games. Moody has also reportedly made significant progress and is cleared to practice with the team.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about missing Moody for the team's recent four-game road trip.

“Huge loss,” Kerr said of Moody's absence. “He's been playing really well since he got back in the rotation and obviously with the injuries that we have, it's a big loss. Hopefully it's not too long and he can come back shortly after the trip because we need him.”

Moody is averaging 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Warriors this season.