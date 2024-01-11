The Warriors veteran guard begins his rehab process.

One of the biggest trades of the offseason was the Golden State Warriors acquiring future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards. It was unclear at the time how Paul would fit on the Warriors but as of now, the move hasn't had much impact. The Warriors have struggled to find wins this season and currently find themselves out of even the play-in picture. To make matters worse, the Warriors will be without Chris Paul for the time being as he recovers from a hand injury. Paul posted a photo on social media this week of his hand following surgery.

Chris Paul first suffered the hand injury during the Warriors game against the Detroit Pistons last Friday. After undergoing surgery, he will be reevaluated in about three weeks. If all goes well, it appears as if Paul might be able to play again and return to the lineup this season.

The 19 year veteran had suited up in 32 games, including 11 starts, for the Warriors this season. He had been averaging a career-low 8.9 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 36.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

This has been the first time in Paul's career that he's come off the bench regularly. The 12-time All-Star clearly has some gas left in the tank, but he's not quite at the All-Star level he once was. But the one thing that has eluded him during his Hall of Fame career is an NBA championship.