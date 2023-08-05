Chris Paul is a superstar. He's one of the best point guards ever. CP3, who was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards and later dealt from Washington to the Golden State Warriors this offseason, recently revealed his secret to success while speaking to young players at his CP3 Elite guards camp, video via ClutchPoints.

"When you on the court, you can’t be embarassed. If you’re really passionate about it, you don’t care what nobody think about you.” Chris Paul shares some wisdom with the top players in the nation attending his CP3 Elite guards camp 👏 (via @DraftExpress)pic.twitter.com/z5ffk37IzG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 5, 2023

“One thing that I say if I can give any advice, only thing that disappointed me a lot, was that all of y'all are guards,” Paul said. “It was so quiet out here, it was so quiet out here… when you on the court, you can’t be embarrassed. If you’re really passionate about it, you don’t care what nobody think about you.”

For anyone who has ever played basketball, you will remember that coaches often want players to communicate while on the floor. It is especially important for guards since they are often leaders on the team. The point guard sets up the offense and calls out plays. On defense, players must talk without question as well.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chris Paul is currently preparing for a new journey in his career. CP3 was previously a rival of the Warriors while playing for the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns. Now, he will join Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Golden State.

At 38-years old, it isn't clear how much Paul has left in the tank. His leadership ability and willingness to communicate on the floor will serve him well though.

And once Chris Paul does decide to call it a career, he will certainly have a future in coaching if he chooses to pursue that career path.