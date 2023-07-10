Chris Paul has been a busy guy so far in the 2023 NBA offseason. Paul was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards as part of the Bradley Beal, then was moved from Washington to the Golden State Warriors as part of a separate deal for Jordan Poole. After being on the move several times early this offseason, it seems like Paul has found a new home with the Warriors.

Paul has spent much of the past few years trying to beat the Warriors, but now finds himself working with their top players in an effort to win a title. One such superstar Paul will be working with is Stephen Curry, and it sounds like the opportunity to play alongside each other isn't lost upon the two legendary guards, who already got in a workout together while in Las Vegas for the 2023 NBA Summer League.

“There are times when you get a chance to reflect. Even working out today, we were laughing. … It's a great opportunity and a blessing to be doing this at our age, because he ain't young, either.” – Chris Paul, ESPN

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Paul and Curry's first workout together since all the way back in 2009 was clearly a special moment for the pair, but that's not all they have done during their time in Vegas. Paul and Curry were seen sitting courtside for the Warriors Summer League contest on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, as they continue to get more familiar with each other before the start of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Chris Paul and Steph Curry courtside for the Warriors game. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/nhG9Ouklqf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2023

It's clear that Paul and Curry are relishing the opportunity to play alongside each other, especially at this late stage in their careers. Paul is still looking to win an elusive first title in his career, and Curry and the Warriors will look to help him achieve that goal. For all the chatter surrounding Paul right now, it looks like this duo is putting that all to the side and will focus on getting ready for their first season together.