Warriors guard Chris Paul said he feels like an NFL quarterback with "elite receivers" while playing with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors haven't had a great 2023-24 season up to this point. Chris Paul, who joined Golden State via trade during the offseason, is enjoying playing with the Warriors though. In fact, Paul said he feels like an NFL quarterback with “elite receivers,” via ClutchPoints.

“For me, if you think about Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, them type quarterbacks who got these elite receivers, for me it's so fun bringing the ball up the court knowing you got Klay (Klay Thompson), you got Steph (Stephen Curry),” Paul said. “You know what I mean? Some of the passes I'm throwing to them, you're throwing it before they even get there. You know and they catch it and they shoot it, and they still make it.”

Chris Paul with the Warriors

Paul is struggling with his shot early in the season. He is still helping Golden State though.

Adjusting to a new role isn't easy. Paul has come off the bench for the Warriors at times this season, and doesn't play quite as pivotal of a role in the offense as he used to for other teams. But Chris Paul's ability to find the open man while displaying impressive leadership ability cannot be overlooked.

Overall, CP3 is currently averaging 9.8 points per game on 39.8 percent field goal and 32.8 percent three-point shooting. He is still recording 7.7 assists per contest in 28.8 minutes per game though.

Again, playing for the Warriors is a new experience for Paul. His numbers will continue to improve as the season continues on. For now, Paul will try to help Golden State win in any way that he can.