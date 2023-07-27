After winning their fourth title since 2015, the Golden State Warriors came up short of the NBA Finals this past season, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. All season long, things did not look right with the Warriors and the organization as a whole has undergone some major changes this offseason.

Not only did long-time executive Bob Myers leave, but the Warriors also made the move to trade Jordan Poole and other assets to the Washington Wizards in exchange for future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul. They also went out in free agency and agreed to a minimum contract with veteran guard Cory Joseph.

Between Stephen Curry, Paul and Joseph, the Warriors now have three experienced players in their backcourt who all bring something different to the table in terms of contributing. Obviously Curry is the focal point for the Warriors, but Paul and Joseph both figure to hold key roles as well.

Speaking with the media for the first time since signing with the Warriors, Joseph discussed what he envisions this team being able to accomplish, as well as how he gets to learn from two of the best point guards in the league.

“I think it is an unbelievable opportunity for me. I get to learn from two of the greats to ever do it at the position so I am extremely excited,” Joseph told reporters. “I'm sure I'll get there and learn a lot from them like I said. Obviously what Steph has been able to do with the three and change the game and CP, we all know how smart he is in the pick-and-roll. Me, I try to bring that tenacity defensively and do all the little things.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I might not always be on the stat sheets but I still help winning. We all have different games and we are going to feed off each other.”

Throughout his entire career, Joseph has been a steady presence in the backcourt for his team and he's always been the type of player to impact winning in more ways than one. He is a sound decision-maker and Joseph is able to be the primary facilitator for his team in their second unit.

Joseph also brings championship experience with him to Golden State, as he was a key member of the San Antonio Spurs when they went on to capture a championship in 2014.

Set to turn 32 in August, Joseph will embark on his new journey with his sixth different NBA franchise. Unlike playing for the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings over the last few seasons, two teams that were in the midst of a rebuild, the goal with the Warriors is to compete at the highest level in order to win a championship right now.

They will have a different look to them, but the Warriors still have their star-studded core together and as long as they are healthy, they know that they can compete for another title.