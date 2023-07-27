No matter where he has played over the course of his now 12-year NBA career, Cory Joseph has always been a sturdy presence in his team's backcourt. Early on in his career, he won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs and then he continued to build off of that experience by becoming a veteran leader at the point guard position. This is why he could have a significant impact coming off the bench for the Golden State Warriors.

Two of the best seasons of Joseph's career came when he was with the Toronto Raptors from 2015-2017 and this is not a surprise, as he was born in Toronto, Ontario. Playing for Team Canada through the years an developing a relationship with other Canadian basketball players in the NBA, Joseph will feel at home once again in his career even though he is with the Warriors because of Andrew Wiggins.

Both Andrew and his brother Nick have held a close relationship with Joseph through the years and now, these two friends and Canadian-born talents will look to find success together in the Bay Area after Joseph agreed to a one-year contract with Golden State..

“I am really excited. I played with his older brother Nick back in Toronto and Andrew would always be at the practices,” Joseph told reporters recently. “My dad knows his dad, so from a very young age, rec ball in Toronto, we've known each other.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Already having a strong relationship with Wiggins, joining the Warriors made even more sense for Joseph this offseason. There's nothing better than playing alongside those you are familiar and friends with, which is exactly why the veteran guard is ready for the next chapter of his career with the Warriors to begin.

“We played together with Team Canada and we've always been super close,” Joseph went on to say. “His brother was just here at my wedding, so yeah, we've always been super close and I'm excited to play with him because obviously he's an amazing player. He brings a lot to the team, so I'm excited to have the chance to just be out there with him.”

Playing in 62 games with the Detroit Pistons this past season, Joseph averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 38.9 percent from three-point range. For seeing less than 20 minutes per game, Joseph's numbers were extremely efficient.

Alongside Stephen Curry and Chris Paul in the Warriors' backcourt, Joseph knows that he will not be the focal point and that's fine given his set of skills. The 31-year-old guard has always been a great secondary ball-handler in his team's backcourt that hardly turns the ball over. Between making smart decisions and being a factor defensively when his number is called, Joseph will be looking to help the Warriors win their fifth title since 2015.