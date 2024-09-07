Veteran power forward Davis Bertans is reportedly set to join Dubai BC, turning down an opportunity to participate in a workout with the Golden State Warriors. The Latvian sharpshooter, known for his elite three-point shooting, has accepted a multiyear offer from the newly formed Dubai-based basketball team, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The Warriors invited Davis Bertans to a workout earlier in the week, but he turned it down in favor of a lucrative offer from Dubai BC, which reportedly includes “out” conditions allowing for a future NBA return. With Dubai BC preparing for its inaugural season in the ABA League, starting in 2024-25, Bertans will likely be one of the cornerstone players as the team aims to establish itself in international basketball.

Throughout his NBA career, Bertans has built a reputation as a lethal long-range shooter. He boasts a career three-point shooting average of 39.6%, making him a valuable asset for any team in need of perimeter scoring. This past season, Bertans played for the Charlotte Hornets, where he averaged 8.8 points per game in 20.8 minutes of action. His ability to stretch the floor with his shooting has made him a consistent offensive threat, particularly off the bench.

Bertans’ choice to join Dubai BC instead of trying out for the Warriors highlights the growing appeal of international leagues, which attract NBA talent with offers, like Patrick Beverley’s move to Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel. Dubai BC, founded in 2024, is the latest team to emerge in the expanding global basketball landscape. The team’s participation in the ABA League further solidifies its intent to compete at a high level from the outset.

This marks another chapter in Bertans' basketball journey, as he ventures into a new market while remaining a highly regarded player in the global basketball community.