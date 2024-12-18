The Golden State Warriors made a pre-emptive move even before the loosening of trade restrictions on December 15, swinging a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for Dennis Schroder by utilizing the injured De'Anthony Melton and his expiring contract in the trade. Schroder is expected to give the Warriors an additional scoring punch while providing some additional grit as well while defending the point of attack — something they've been missing since Melton's season-ending injury.

And it doesn't seem as though it's only the Warriors that are joyous in the aftermath of their trade for Schroder. Schroder's firstborn son, Dennis Jr., was so happy with this turn of events, as he can now witness his father play for a good team again while lining up in the backcourt alongside one of the greatest to ever do it in Stephen Curry.

“The funniest thing was when my wife told him that we got traded and he asked, ‘Where are you going?' We said, ‘Golden State'. He was like, ‘Oh. We're lucky. Now it's a good team at least,'” Schroder shared in his press conference, via 95.7 The Game on X (formerly known as Twitter). “That was the first thing, and I had to laugh and I was in a bad mood. He’s of course a Steph Curry fan.”

Dennis Jr.'s excitement has gotten to the point where he's very giddy to know how practice with Curry and the Warriors went — hilariously overlooking his father in the process.

“He watches every game, all he does is basketball and he’s going to be thrilled to see him. Even yesterday when I came in, he was like ‘Was Steph Curry there?’ I was like, ‘You’re not going to ask me how I’m doing?’” Schroder added.

Schroder's son need not wait long for him to make his Warriors debut, as barring a late turn of events, he should suit up for the Dubs in their Thursday night contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr welcome Dennis Schroder to the Warriors

The Warriors may not run plenty of pick and rolls, but they still welcome the addition of Dennis Schroder, who is more of a traditional point guard. Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr have raved constantly about Schroder and what he'll be bringing to the table.

“It can help me. It can help us. What helps me, helps us,” Curry said earlier this week.

“I told Dennis today that he’s kicked my a** on three different continents… Watching him in FIBA that last two summers… He’s a gamer. He’s a competitor. Pick and roll player. Two-way player,” Kerr added.