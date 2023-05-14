The Golden State Warriors bowed out in round two of the playoffs Friday night in a game that showcased former Villanova shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo’s fit with and value to the team. DiVincenzo scored 16 points on an off-night for both Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole that proved to be the Warriors’ undoing in a 122-101 loss.

Following the loss, Poole finally broke the silence on teammate Draymond Green’s punch, specifically the level of maturity it took to move on from it. Poole’s future with the team is clearly in doubt, but he has at least one supporter in DiVincenzo, who spoke out in favor of the former Michigan Wolverine and longtime fan favorite on Saturday.

Donte DiVincenzo on Jordan Poole: "I'll ride with Jordan until the wheels fall off." — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 13, 2023

DiVincenzo averaged 9.4 points per game during the regular season but just 5.5 during the Warriors’ playoff run. His contract runs through the end of next season for a little under $5 million per year. He showed off his versatility in the 2023 playoffs with a stat line that has never been seen before for a bench player, and said recently that he “absolutely loves being a Golden State Warrior.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Poole had a career high in points per game with 20.4 during the regular season, an average that dropped sharply to 10.3 points per game during the playoffs.

He faced criticism throughout the year including ‘slander’ over his play on the defensive end in March. He makes an average of $32 million per year over the length of a contract that will see him become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Green said recently that the Warriors will be back in contention next season: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year. We’ll be back next year.”