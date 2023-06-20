Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has declined his $27.6m player option and officially become an unrestricted free agent. Stephen A Smith believes that no matter the price tag, the Warriors need to find a way to bring him back, via ESPN's First Take.

"Draymond [Green] is easily worth another $100M… The synergy he has with Klay Thompson & Steph Curry… You can't buy it… In the case of Joe Lacob, you want that kind of attitude in the locker room." —Stephen A. Smith (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/SevWojR8cI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 20, 2023

“Draymond Green is easily worth another $100m…it's not just about offense is it…Draymond Green is one of the elite defensive players in this game…one of the elite basketball minds in this game…the synergy he has with Steph Curry…he doesn't even have to look where he is throwing the basketball, he just has to throw to spots…Draymond Green deserves a three to four year extension averaging $27m to $30m.”

Stephen A Smith does not mince any words when calling Draymond Green a $100m player. However, he gives very sound points as to why, listing all of the intangibles that Green has brought to the Warriors over the years.

Smith emphasizes that Green is an elite defender, possesses an elite basketball IQ, and he is the engine that makes the Warriors offense run. Not to mention, he highlights that Green is the type of player that a locker room needs in order to make sure everyone is held accountable.

There will be plenty of naysayers who believe that Draymond Green does not deserve $100m on his next contract, but it would come as no surprise if the Warriors ended up giving him that money. If the Warriors want to preserve their dynasty for any longer, it would be prudent to make sure Green stays in Golden State.