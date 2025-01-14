Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors find themselves in the middle of the pack of the NBA standings following a hot start to the 2024-25 season. However, Green is not in panic mode over the situation.

The Warriors began their campaign strong, winning 12 of their first 15 games as they held the top spot of the Western Conference at the time. However, they have since lost 16 of their previous 23 games. They currently sit with a 19-19 record, placing them at the 11th spot of the West standings.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching next month on Feb. 6, Green didn't fret about the need for Golden State to immediately make changes. He believes doing so would risk the organization in the long term.

“The beautiful part about being in the space that we're in is, Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and myself all disagree with mortgaging off the future of this organization, saying that we're going for it right now. Bad teams do that. Bad organizations do that. We're not neither one,” Green told Yahoo Sports on Thursday night following the Warriors’ 107-104 win over Detroit.

“So for us, if something is going to happen, it needs to be the right thing,” Green said. “We're not going to jump and make the wrong decision because we panicked. That's how you set your organization back five to seven years.”

Why Draymond Green is confident in Golden State's future

The fact that Draymond Green is taking shots at organizations who make rash decisions after the slightest misstep goes to show how well Golden State has managed their team in the short and long term, having won four championships throughout his career.

Keeping Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green has allowed for stability within the franchise, even as the aforementioned names continue to get up in age. Moving on from them because the season hasn't been ideal, especially after Klay Thompson's departure in the previous offseason, would've been a huge risk to take for a franchise that would need a smooth transition to a new era of Warriors basketball.

If Golden State were to make deals by the deadline, it would include scenarios where the players they pursue would strengthen the areas in need of improvement. On offense, they are 18th in the league at 111.3 points per game and have an offensive rating of 111.4, ranking them in the bottom 10.

Until the Warriors figure out their approach for the trade deadline, Draymond Green and company will prepare for their three upcoming matchups with Minnesota, Washington, and Boston following Monday's encounter with Toronto.