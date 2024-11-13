Even the most cordial divorces contain an iota of hard feelings. Though, Golden State Warriors fans did not appear to direct any ill-will at Klay Thompson, who returned to the Chase Center on Tuesday night in a Dallas Mavericks uniform. On the contrary, Dub Nation showered the franchise great with an outpouring of love and appreciation.

Before edging out the Mavs in a thrilling NBA Cup Group C matchup, the Warriors unveiled a tribute video for Thompson that featured some of his best moments in the San Francisco Bay Area. The crowd also tipped their honorary captain hats in a nod to his passion for boating, via The Washington Post's Ben Golliver. A feeling of warmth permeated the arena, as Thompson acknowledged the fans for their continuous support.

The Mavericks saw the 34-year-old as their potential missing link and brought him aboard to help them win a championship this season. Regardless of how this union turns out, Thompson will always be remembered as one of the pillars of the NBA's latest dynasty. He scored 19.6 points per game while shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range in 11 seasons with the Warriors. Beyond his individual statistics, the two-time All-NBA Third-Team selection's legacy will be most remembered for the four banners he helped the team hang.

Nevertheless, Thompson is still determined to make some special memories with the Mavericks. He scored 22 points and drained six 3-pointers versus Golden State, but Stephen Curry enjoyed one of the vintage offensive eruptions that his Splash Brother has witnessed innumerable times. The 2022 Finals MVP electrified the home fans with a 14-of-27, 37-point showing to lift the Warriors to a 1-0 record in the NBA Cup. He also denied his former right-hand man the opportunity to attain some vindication.

Klay Thompson will leave in disappointment due to the outcome of the game, but he will also carry with him a powerful reminder of the indelible mark he left on the Warriors and the Bay Area.