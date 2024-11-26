It seems like the Golden State Warriors are once again a legitimate threat in the Western Conference. The Warriors failed to make the playoffs last year. Furthermore, they also suffered a huge loss in the offseason when Klay Thompson decided to take his talents to Dallas.

But while losing one-half of the Splash Brothers was a potential issue, the Warriors have found a great replacement in the form of Buddy Hield. The Warriors acquired Hield in the 2024 offseason as part of the league's first-ever six-team deal.

Hield's perimeter shooting has been unleashed in Golden State, as he has put on a clinic ever since wearing the Warriors uniform. While Thompson will be missed in the Bay Area, a shooter like Hield has been what the doctor prescribed for Golden State to return to contender status. As a result, Hield has been the Warriors' most pleasant surprise early in the 2024-2025 season.

Buddy Hield becomes Splash Buddy

There's no doubt that Buddy Hield has proven to be a perfect fit in the Warriors system. Given that Hield is a three-point specialist, who loves to move without the ball, this doesn't really come as a surprise. However, the real kicker has been how Hield has filled the void left by Thompson.

Hield is averaging 15.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per outing. But more importantly, the 2016 NBA Draft first-round pick is shooting the three-ball at a career-best 44.1 % clip. Moreover, Hield's stint with the Warriors went on a historic start, breaking several franchise records, as per a report by the NBA.

Hield has expressed his positive feelings about the Warriors organization. It's safe to say that he has found a home in Golden State, a team that can finally unleash his potential. The Warriors system is giving Hield the green light to shoot from the perimeter. But more importantly, Hield is getting the open looks that never really got with his previous NBA teams.

With Hield's rise as the team's sixth-man option, he's one of the biggest reasons why the Warriors are currently sitting atop the Western Conference. As a result, it isn't a surprise that fans have coined the moniker Splash Buddy for him.

Steve Kerr is maximizing his depth

Another huge reason for Hield's positive stint with the Warriors has been Kerr's decision to make use of his deep roster. In fact, the four-time NBA champion coach even flaunted a 12-man rotation on several games during the ongoing season. This not only gives opportunities to different Warriors players, but it also keeps his main guns as fresh as possible whenever it matters the most.

The Warriors rotation is loaded with a mix of young guns and grizzled veterans. Although Hield is pretty much coming off the bench, Kerr is making sure that he's giving enough opportunities for a sharpshooter like Hield to space the floor enough for the second unit. Furthermore, Hield also acts as a reliable spark plug off the bench, as he serves as the team's designated sixth man.

Unfortunately, with De'Anthony Melton out for the rest of the season, this puts more pressure on the healthy guards to assume more responsibilities on both ends of the floor. Thanks to Kerr trusting his players, including Hield, expect the Warriors to maintain their place as legitimate contenders in the Western Conference.

Can Buddy Hield continue his hot shooting until the playoffs?

Although Hield has successfully become a solid replacement for Thompson, it remains to be seen whether he can keep it up even in the postseason. As we all know, the playoffs are a completely different animal compared to the regular season. The Warriors are aiming to maximize their championship window with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. To be able to go deep into the playoffs, Hield's perimeter shooting will be key.

Hield doesn't exactly have plenty of playoff experience. In fact, he's fresh from his first stint in the playoffs with the Philadelphia 76ers last year. During the Sixers' first-round exit against the New York Knicks via a sweep, Hield then averaged only 5.5 points per game in limited minutes. However, he did shoot 46% from beyond the arc. It's certainly unclear how Hield will fare in the postseason with the Warriors.

Nonetheless, it's a good sign that the Warriors are winning games during this stretch. If Hield can maintain his lethal shooting from the perimeter, it's a no-brainer that the Warriors should keep feeding him in that range, especially with Curry still recovering from injury.