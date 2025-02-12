ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Golden State Warriors are in the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Warriors-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Mavericks Odds

Golden State Warriors: -5 (-108)

Moneyline: -198

Dallas Mavericks: +5 (-112)

Moneyline: +166

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Mavericks

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors have won their last two games, and they have done a great job scoring in those wins. In those two games, the Warriors have put up 132 and 125 points. With that, Golden State has shot 47.0 percent from the field while making 16.0 threes per game. The Warriors have also been able to get to the free throw line a good amount in those wins. Golden State is playing great basketball, and they have to continue that heading into the All-Star break. If they continue to score at a high rate, the Warriors will be able to win the game.

In two games against the Mavericks, the Warriors have scored 120 and 133 points. In those two games, the Warriors are shooting 47.7 percent from the field. They have also made over 20 threes per game and they are shot 43.4 percent from beyond the arc against Dallas. Now, they did lose one of those games, but it was not the fault of their offensive play. Additionally, the Warriors have been able to crash the offensive glass hard. The Warriors have to find a way to keep up this scoring against the Mavericks. If they can, there is a good chance for them to cover this spread.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Dallas just lost Daniel Gafford, so they are now without their two big men. However, there is still some talent on their team despite these injuries. Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are the two players Dallas has to rely on. Irving is the new leading scorer on the team as he averages over 24.0 points per game. Thompson averages just 13.8 points per game, but he is dangerous from deep. If Thompson gets hot from beyond the arc, the Warriors will be in trouble. With Irving scoring averaging that many points, the Mavericks will have a chance to cover this spread if the both these players have good games.

The Mavericks should be able to play some better defense in this game. They have struggled against Golden State this season on the defensive end of the court, but there is a chance for that to change Wednesday night. Golden State has the fifth-lowest field goal percentage in the NBA, and they do not have the best three-point percentage, either. The Warriors want to try to outscore rather than out-defend teams. They are going to play fast and put up as many shots as they can. If the Mavericks can just a play a little bit of defense, they should be able to keep the Warriors from scoring too many points.

Final Warriors-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are playing good basketball, and the Mavericks are hurt right now. For that reason, I will be taking the Warriors to win this game.

Final Warriors-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Warriors (-198)