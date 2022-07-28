Draymond Green doubles down on his controversial take on Michael Jordan’s 98′ Bulls

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green faced no shortage of criticism a few days ago when he claimed that his 2017 Dubs team would’ve beat the 98′ Chicago Bulls in a seven-game series and blew out their Finals opponent that year, the Utah Jazz, by 40 points. Old heads certainly didn’t like this take, but Draymond recently doubled down on his thoughts.

“Everyone is talking about your tweet about how you could beat the 98′ Bulls by a dub, you really believe that? Draymond Green: By 40! Interviewer: 40? Who is locking up Jordan? Draymond: It ain’t about that, it ain’t about locking nobody up. See the part that people miss is there’s a difference in era. See those guys playing from the free-throw line in, see I was watching Game 5 of the 98′ Finals against the Jazz, the final score was 82-81. That is a halftime score. My whole point is comparing the eras, it just doesn’t make sense. No one is scoring 82 points in a game today. I don’t know if we’re sweeping the Bulls but I know we’re winning and I’d have my fifth ring.”

For context, this is what Draymond Green tweeted out on July 24th:

I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 25, 2022

In fairness, he does have a point. The NBA at that time was mostly interior scoring. Nowadays, especially with a team like the Warriors who live from the three-point line, it would be a whole different beast. To say they’d beat MJ’s Bulls? Definitely bold. But, also possible.

Nevertheless, as Draymond Green said, it’s foolish to compare era’s. They’re too different.