Draymond Green is still currently spending time away from the Golden State Warriors amid his self-imposed hiatus from the team. This came after the former Defensive Player of the Year threw a punch at teammate Jordan Poole during a heated altercation at practice.

Neither Green nor the Warriors revealed how long the veteran intends to remain away from the squad. All Green said was that everything is fluid and that they will just “feel through” the situation as the days go by.

The big question now, however, is whether or not Draymond Green will be back for the Warriors when they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. According to ESPN’s NBA insider Ramona Shelburne, the answer to that question is yes (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“He is with his family right now. This is not expected to be a long absence from the team,” Shelburne said on Monday. “But in terms of clarity, there’s no reason to believe he’s going to miss any time in the regular season. … So, the sense is that he will be back for the regular season, but there’s a lot of things that need to happen.”

Green himself earlier stated that he’d like to play against the Lakers on October 18th, but that at this point, it just isn’t up to him. As Shelburne said, there’s a lot that still needs to happen with regard to Green making amends for his transgression.

Draymond still has a little over a week before opening night, and he does have a bit of time to try and fix this mess with the Warriors. At this point, however, all signs are pointing toward Green being in the lineup against the Lakers on Monday.