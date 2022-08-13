Draymond Green gets 100% real on his favorite Klay Thompson moment with Warriors

Klay Thompson once scored 60 points in three quarters, and it’s Draymond Green’s favorite moment of his Golden State Warriors teammate for a variety of reasons.

Back in 2016 against the Indiana Pacers, Thompson erupted for 60 points on 21-of-33 shooting, including 8-of-14 from the 3-point line. He also needed just 29 minutes to do so, with Klay catching fire and becoming basically unguardable for the whole game.

What happened before that massive performance, however, was what made Green like the game even more. Apparently, Klay didn’t even come to practice before the said outing.

“My all-time favorite Klay moment was when he went for 60 through three quarters because that game is a complete microcosm of who Klay Thompson is,” Green explained, per NBC Sports. “He did not come to practice the day before missed practice. He woke up late. And now the way our fine system works when you’re late for practice, it’s not that much more if you miss as opposed to if you’re late. And so Klay is like, ‘I’m late. Go back to bed. Don’t come to practice.”

Now that is definitely so Klay. While some would have issues with it, Draymond Green and the Warriors certainly didn’t. Klay Thompson knows his role perfectly and delivered for the team as needed.

Sure, it’s not a good example, but the Warriors are already used to Klay’s attitude and know how to handle him better. That carefree mentality has certainly helped the sharpshooter as well during his recovery from injuries the past two years. So, never change, Klay.