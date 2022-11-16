Published November 16, 2022

By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The defending champion Golden State Warriors are off to a rocky start to the 2021-22 campaign. Even with the Dubs having won three of their last four, the squad is still two games under .500 at 6-8, which is currently just the 11th-best record in the Western Conference. The Warriors wouldn’t even qualify for the play-in game if the season ended today. Yet despite Golden State’s struggles, defensive ace Draymond Green isn’t all too worried about his team in the long run.

In a phone interview with The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Green spoke candidly about the Dubs’ slow start and why he’s confident they’ll turn things around:

“I think the struggles are real. Like, I don’t think our struggles are just like something we can ignore. They’re real struggles. They’re very fixable struggles. I don’t want to say they can be easily fixed, because to say something is easy in this profession is a lie in itself. But they are very fixable.”

“The question is, ‘How long does it take to fix them?’ It’s not something I’m overly worried about. You’d rather have them sooner rather than later. But in saying that, to build what we’re trying to build, we do understand that it takes time. Now, how do you (do that) while winning? We’ve been in this position before, where we’ve had struggles and things that we needed to work on and that we had to fix. But we were able to learn while winning, and so it’s not as glaring or noticeable. Right now we’ve been losing, and so those struggles are more evident.”

Draymond Green, 32, is averaging 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists across 13 games this season. Sure, the Dubs aren’t in great shape lately, but Dray evidently believes it’s only a matter of time until they turn things around and find consistency. Their entire fanbase is hoping for the same, too.

