Published December 2, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors, despite coming off a championship in June, faced immense offseason drama that threatened to fracture the team beyond repair. Long-time starting power forward Draymond Green threw a punch towards teammate Jordan Poole, facing a team punishment in the process. These are the sorts of moments that could prove to be a contending team’s undoing, but it seems as if Green and Poole now at least have a solid working relationship.

In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Draymond Green revealed that he looks at Jordan Poole like any other teammate, and that there doesn’t seem to be any outward animosity between the two.

“We’re teammates. The same as I am with any teammate. I come to work. I’m going to do everything that I can to help a guy. I’m going to do everything I can to help the team, and that’s who we are,” Green said.

In an ideal scenario, teammates get along and are good friends. However, a punch changes things dramatically. Thus, Draymond Green is content that at least he and Poole are on solid terms.

“Yes, it’s great. There’s no problem with that,” Green added.

There’s been plenty of talk in the offseason that perhaps Green could be the one to go come the end of this season given the Warriors’ cap situation. The Warriors recently signed Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to huge extensions, which means that Golden State must pony up an unfathomable luxury tax bill just to keep Green.

It remains to be seen which direction the Warriors take with regards to Green’s contract situation. Nonetheless, the Warriors will be more focused on turning things around after an uneven 11-11 start.