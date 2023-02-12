The Golden State Warriors suffered another crunch-time collapse on Saturday, falling to the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 109-103 at Chase Center. The loss moves the defending champions back to .500, ninth-place in a packed Western Conference with just two games left before the All-Star break.

After the game, Steve Kerr admitted the Warriors were “frustrated” by losing a second straight winnable game in the clutch and their overall inability to play consistent basketball during a disappointing regular season. Steph Curry’s second extended injury absence in as many months and Gary Payton II’s ongoing trade limbo only add to Golden State’s palpable irritation with overcrowded playoff race soon set to intensify.

As Draymond Green made clear on the postgame podium, though, the Warriors don’t have the luxury of hanging their heads.

“I think when you’re losing games and you’re 500, if you’re not a .500-level team it gets frustrating. But nobody is gonna feel sorry for us,” he said. “No one’s gonna feel sorry for us, so it is what it is.”

Golden State has held a lead late in the fourth quarter in four of its last five losses. With Jordan Poole’s red-hot hand cooling and Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins continuing to struggle, the Warriors managed just seven points over the final six-and-a-half minutes of Saturday’s game, their offensive process worsening as the game clock ticked closer and closer toward all zeroes.

Golden State now has a -7.6 net rating in the clutch, the seventh-worst mark in the league, per NBA.com/stats.

“You gotta keep fighting and dig yourself out of it, find a way,” Green said of of his team’s persistent late-game labors.

We’ll see if they’re able to climb from that crunch-time hole on Monday, when the Washington Wizards visit Chase Center.