If there’s one player who would respect Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey stepping up to a challenge, you’d think it would be Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green. In a 121-113 win, Green and Edey got into each other’s faces, leading to a technical foul. But that wasn’t the only time these two got into it.

Edey pushed Draymond, and no punches were thrown. He recently addressed the squirmish on the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“He hasn’t done enough in the NBA for there to be a real beef. Kind of the way that I interpret it, what it feels like to me is, if someone has been built up to be this bully, which they try to build me up to be, like the big bad bully,” Green said. “For him, it’s like someone has told me so many times that I can’t get bullied by this dude, that I’m going to come out overly doing stuff, and the reality is when you do that, being who I am and the amount of experience I have with what I do when you do that you are kind of overdoing it so you kind of show that you are a little softer than most just by overdoing it,” Green concluded.

Draymond Green and Zach Edey also had to be separated in the Warriors’ 144-93 blowout loss to the Grizzlies on December 19. While battling for positioning in the paint, Edey got tangled up with Golden State’s veteran.

Steve Kerr puts Warriors in place with reality check after Heat loss

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr kept it 100 with his team after a 114-98 loss to the Heat. Amid the Warriors’ offensive struggles, Kerr’s frustration spilled into his media availability during postgame, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“Some of that is just personnel. We are way at the bottom of the league in terms of combined layups and free throws. Way at the bottom,” Kerr said. “And so, that’s not from a lack of confidence. We’re not a team that gets to the line. We’re not a team that’s getting easy baskets, and so I think what’s happening is a lot of our confidence issues (are) just based on whether our shots are going in. That’s a really difficult way to survive.”

The Warriors have lost three of their last five games. They hit the road for a back-to-back, starting with the Pistons and ending with the Pacers.