The Golden State Warriors lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in humiliating fashion, 144-93, on Thursday. The game involved a dust up between Draymond Green and Zach Edey following a huge Ja Morant blocked shot. The final score wasn't the only shocking thing that happened though between the Grizzlies and the Warriors. Warriors star Stephen Curry hit a couple of career-lows during the game.

Stephen Curry, who has played his entire career to this point with the Warriors, finished with only two points and zero made field goals. His two points came off of free-throws. In 24 minutes of play, Curry shot 0-0f-7 from the field and 0-of-6 from the three-point line.

It was the first time in Curry's career that he had no made field goals despite playing over 12 minutes. It was the seventh time in his career that he finished with zero made field goals. The last time that happened was back in 2018 against the San Antonio Spurs when he played only two minutes. It's been six years since Curry was held without making shot.

This was also the lowest scoring game in his career when he's played 24 or more minutes in a game. Overall, it was just a bad night for the Warriors, and one they'll surely want to forget.

This game was just the latest in what's becoming one of the NBA's better rivalries. During the Warriors' last game against the Grizzlies, Draymond Green was retroactively assessed a flagrant foul after tripping Zach Edey. That led to him calling Edey soft on his podcast.

As far as Curry's forgettable game, it probably shouldn't be a cause for concern for Warriors fans. Curry is still playing at an elite level. Although Curry has been dealing with knee issues this season, he has been averaging 23.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 42.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.