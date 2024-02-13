Draymond Green added to the Utah Jazz's woes on Monday

If somebody mentioned that one of the Golden State Warriors' players sunk a half-court shot during a game, most basketball fans would shrug it off and think that it was just another day in the office for Stephen Curry. However, most fans would also be surprised to find out that it wasn't Curry who made one during the team's Monday-night outing. Nor was it Klay Thompson either. Rather, it was someone many wouldn't expect: Draymond Green.

Against the Utah Jazz, Green grabbed a defensive rebound with a few seconds left before halftime. Taking three dribbles until midcourt, Green drilled a long heave from the logo as time expired. To add salt to the wound, the forward stuck his tongue out in celebration amid all the jeers and groans of frustration from the Jazz faithful. (via SportsCenter)

DRAYMOND FROM HALF COURT 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ggjXpank1l — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 13, 2024

Unfortunately for those watching in the Delta Center, their night would continue on a downward spiral. At the half, the Warriors were up by eight and would never let the Jazz get a taste of the lead for the rest of the game.

Behind 26 points from Thompson and an additional 25 from Curry, the Warriors emerged victorious, controlling the entire second half and eventually bringing the lead up to as much as 22 points; thus the final score of 129-107.

Draymond Green himself added 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the win. The Warriors have now climbed to 10th place in the Western Conference with a 26-25 record. They're on a five-game win streak and are starting to show signs of life with around two months left in the regular season.