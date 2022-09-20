Draymond Green goes scorched earth with NSFW reaction to soft Robert Sarver suspension

The NBA is under fire right now after suspending Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for just one year and fining him $10 million for racial discrimination and sexual misconduct in the workplace. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is the latest player to offer his opinion on the matter.

Needless to say, he isn’t pleased with the soft punishment.

Via The Volume: “I do think that it’s absolutely insane that Robert Sarver is going to receive just a one-year ban and $10 million fine and then just return to the building. It actually goes against everything the NBA stands for. The NBA stands for inclusion, the NBA stands for diversity, the NBA definitely stands against bigotry and racism and I commend Adam Silver, our commissioner, for the stands they’ve taken over the years,” Draymond Green said on his podcast.

“But, for everything the NBA stands against and stands for, this report that came out last week is the total opposite, so to think that someone who is acting like Robert Sarver can continue to represent us? That’s bullshit. You can’t continue to represent way more people than yourself with those views. To treat African Americans the way he has and women the way he has, that’s not okay.”

Draymond is spot-on here. The league messed up big time to even allow Sarver to return next year. What he’s done is absolutely inexcusable and he should be banned for life, just like Donald Sterling. Draymond Green is always one to be vocal on various matters throughout the league. In this regard, the Warriors veteran didn’t pull any punches.

The trickle-down effect is already happening, too. PayPal, one of the Suns’ main sponsors, is threatening to cut all ties if Sarver remains with the organization. Minority owner Jahm Najafi also called for Sarver to resign.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens here. Draymond Green will surely be keeping an eye on it.