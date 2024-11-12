The Golden State Warriors have looked like a different team to open up the 2024-25 NBA season, with Draymond Green turning back the clock and Stephen Curry continuing to play at an elite level since returning from an ankle injury. The Warriors currently sit at 8-2 heading into Tuesday evening's home matchup vs the Dallas Mavericks, which will mark the return of Klay Thompson to the Bay Area after he departed the team this summer.

One person who is impressed by what he's seen from Draymond Green and the Warriors this year is none other than former NBA sixth man of the year Lou Williams, who recently took to the Run It Back show, presented by FanDuel, to relay his thoughts.

“Draymond is keeping his nose clean, taking ownership of being the leader of that team, and being available,” said Williams. “No techs this year, and when he's right, he's right… give him his flowers when he's doing things the right way… he's been an anchor on defense, how he's always been in his career, and he's also the guy who's getting the offense going. Dribble handoffs, slip outs, making sure the shooters are getting their shots, getting the best out of Buddy Hield, getting the best out of Jonathan Kuminga.”

Indeed, Green has had his most impressive start to a season in years, not only avoiding the suspensions that have plagued him in recent seasons but also showing that he has plenty left to offer from a basketball standpoint as well.

Is the Warriors' hot start legit?

The Warriors' win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday not only propelled them ahead of that team in the standings but also delivered a crushing blow for the Thunder in the form of a Chet Holmgren prolonged injury that could help teams like the Warriors who were expected to finish far behind them in the standings.

The Warriors have seen increased production this year from young players like Moses Moody, which may have been aided in part by the departure of Klay Thompson and his status as a future Hall of Famer overshadowing his play, which had proven a struggle for Steve Kerr to navigate over the last couple of seasons.

If Stephen Curry can stay healthy and continue to produce at this high level, there's no ruling out the possibility that the Warriors could compete for one of the conference's higher seeds this year.