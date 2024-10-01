This offseason has brought a seismic change for the Golden State Warriors. Klay Thompson's decision to leave the team and sign with the Dallas Mavericks officially marks the end of an era, with the Dubs having won four championships with Thompson playing a starring role during the team's dynastic run. It will be such a jarring sight to see the Warriors have to line up against Thompson, with their first matchup coming in the NBA Cup on November 12.

Of course, if there's a team that will know how to defend Thompson, it's the Warriors. They know the ins and outs of how he plays the game, after all. But Draymond Green, jokingly, said that he will be resorting to some underhanded tactics to try and get his former teammate out of rhythm.

“I'm running through his chest. Of course [I'm gonna talk trash to him.] He's my brother but he not with us. He not with us. He with the ops,” Green told Sloane Knows.

Did we expect to get any other answer from Green? He embodies the “us against the world” mentality among competitors in the NBA (save for, perhaps, his friendly relationship with LeBron James these days). If an old friend of his is no longer with the Warriors, then he will act as though a shark had sniffed some blood in the ocean. He will not hold anything back; in fact, he will play with even more aggression than usual.

Green and Thompson's relationship has grown over the years, as they have achieved everything there is to achieve in one's NBA career. But the Warriors cannot afford to relent even an inch to the opposition. They will be among the middle-tier teams in the Western Conference, while the Mavericks are expected to be among the best teams in the association, so Green, even though it's not likely for him to run through Thompson's chest, should be expected to play with more of an edge when the two teams meet.

Klay Thompson and the Warriors' divorce was necessary for both parties

The situation between Klay Thompson and the Warriors did not turn toxic. The 2023-24 season was filled with struggles for Thompson, sure, but the Warriors always had his back. He even finished the campaign on a high note before stinking it up in the play-in game.

Nevertheless, Thompson needed to find some greener pastures, as it became clear that his time with the Warriors had run its course. He was no longer capable of being the secondary star/scorer the team needed to give Stephen Curry the help he needed, and the two parties did not see eye to eye in contract negotiations, therefore sealing his exit from the team.

With Thompson's departure, the Warriors have much more financial flexibility moving forward, and just in time with Jonathan Kuminga up for a new contract. They also brought in several depth pieces, with the Dubs going back to their “Strength In Numbers” roots.

Meanwhile, Thompson settles in as the Mavericks' third banana, and he won't have to do much shot-creation, if at all, which suits him at this point of his career. Playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will allow him to focus his energy on making open shots and defending the perimeter, and he raises the ceiling of the Mavs' offense — making him the perfect addition for the 2024 NBA Finals runner-up.