If it wasn't plainly obvious before, Thursday's stunning trade of Jordan Poole for Chris Paul effectively cements what both sides have been stressing since the Golden State Warriors' title defense went up in flames with a second-round loss.

Draymond Green, despite opting out of his contract earlier this week to become an unrestricted free agent, is bound to re-sign with the Warriors. The only question now is what amount it will take to put pen to paper on what's likely to be the last long-term contract of his Hall-of-Fame career. Unsurprisingly, it doesn't seem like Green is all that interested in giving the Warriors a hometown discount.

On his Instagram story Friday morning, Green re-posted a quote from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith insisting that he's “easily worth another $100 million” in free agency.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Take a breath, Dub Nation. Green's desired nine-figure price tag as a free agent isn't as outlandish as it seems on the surface.

The contract he opted out of was set to pay Green $27.6 million next season. Would he be amenable to a four-year, $100 million deal with a team option on the end? If not, raising that annual salary a couple million dollars could make Green more willing to give Golden State control over the final year of his next contract. Perhaps he'd be more interested in a partial guarantee on that fourth year, giving the Warriors flexibility and Green a sense of financial security even if they're ready to move on from him in his late 30s.

Remember, the Dubs aren't quite as cash-strapped after 2023-24 in wake of swapping Poole for Paul. Green returning on a long-term contract with yearly payouts in line with his last deal wouldn't garner the immediate luxury-tax savings Joe Lacob surely wants, but also wouldn't drastically impact Golden State's team-building approach after next season, when the front office will finally have more spending avenues to fill out the roster around Green, Stephen Curry and likely a re-signed Klay Thompson as they age out of their extended primes.

Money shouldn't be what comes between a seemingly inevitable pact between Green and the Dubs. They're clearly all-in on chasing another title next season, hopes that could suddenly vanish if the Warriors balk at paying Green what he's worth—or even slightly more.